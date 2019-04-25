Online avionics training takes off

Avotek has launched a new online course for aviation technicians and students preparing to take the Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) certification exam.

The Avotek-Online AET test prep course is designed for technical students, those fresh out of the military, new hires, or the training manager at a repair station.

The AET test preparation course is delivered in two parts:

• Part I: Basic Electricity and Electronics (31 lessons) and

• Part II: Maintenance Practices and Aircraft Fundamentals (20 lessons, which are essentially the same material as the General portion of the FAA Mechanic Examination).

The online lessons present the essence of the material. This allows the student who has some knowledge, and needs only a refresher, to quickly move through the online lessons, according to company officials.

When a more detailed explanation is needed, the student can find it in the companion textbook, Avotek’s Fundamentals of Aircraft Electronics.

A few study questions, in quiz form, are included with each lesson online. Additional problems for solving are in the student workbook. The textbook and workbook are available separately.



Avotek is offering introductory pricing for the two test preparation sets through Sept. 30, 2019, with Part I priced at $149, while Part II is priced at $99.

Several free sample courses are available for those who want to try out the training before purchase. Pricing is available for individual one-year subscriptions.