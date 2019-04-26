Hayward Air Rally scholarships winners revealed

HAYWARD, California — The Hayward Air Rally, the longest continually-held proficiency flying event in North America, has selected two teenagers to receive full scholarships, including tuition and roundtrip airfare, to the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Advanced Air Academy summer 2019 program.

Evan Colenbrander of Novato, California, and Zhidao Leeroybruce of Talmage, California, were named the scholarship winners.

“With the support of the city of Hayward, our industry partners and sponsors, and participating rally pilots and crew, we are pleased to continue our scholarship program this year and offer this unique summer camp opportunity to outstanding youth representing any of the three airports to be visited on the rally,” said Chris Verbil of the board of directors for the Hayward Air Rally. “As part of our non-profit mission, it is important for us to assist in development of the next generation of pilots, professional flight crew, aerospace engineers, and other industry professionals who will work to build and improve on our nation’s transportation lifeline.”

The Air Academy is located in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and is an in-residence summer camp for students to develop and explore their interests in aviation.

Originally conceived by the city of Hayward’s mayor in 1964, the Hayward Air Rally’s primary charter is to enhance general aviation safety by encouraging pilots to stay proficient in basic flight navigation and fuel management techniques. The 55th annual Air Rally will be May 16-18, 2019, originating at the Hayward Executive Airport and continuing over a challenging and competitive route through Bakersfield, California, with a final destination of Bullhead City, Arizona.

