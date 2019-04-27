Flying club helps local EAA chapter

By TED LUEBBERS

The Villages Flying Club, made up of pilots and aviation enthusiasts who live in The Villages, Florida, recently made a sizable cash donation to Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 of Leesburg, Florida.

The members of The Villages Flying Club wanted to recognize EAA Chapter 534 for the job they are doing promoting general aviation to young people in their area. This generous recognition took the form of a check for $500 that was handed to Joel Hargis, president of EAA Chapter 534, by Jim Waymire, a member of The Villages Flying Club.

EAA Chapter 534 president, Joel Hargis (left) receives a generous check for the chapter from The Villages Flying Club member, Jim Waymire.

EAA Chapter 534 has an active Young Eagles program that flies kids ages 8 to 17 for their first general aviation flight and an Aviation Youth program that teaches young people to build and repair aircraft, as well as preparing them to complete their requirements for a private pilot’s certificate. Currently the chapter has four members of this group signed up to become student pilots.

Although The Villages Flying Club has an large active membership, they do not have a youth program and officials said this was their way of recognizing the need to attract young people to the wonders of flight and the satisfaction of building an airplane. They hope the activities at EAA Chapter 534 will inspire kids to become private pilots and seek careers in aviation later in their lives.