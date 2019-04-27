Video: Cloud surfing

Brady Bigalke recently posted a video to YouTube showing a flight along Florida’s coast in a 1935 Waco biplane. He and his friend Dave headed up to Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport (KFHB) to check out the new FBO, Bent Wing Flight Services.

“We were greeted by some low, broken clouds, so of course we had to do some cloud surfing to capture one of the most beautiful aspects of flying — especially in a historic aircraft,” he says. “It was also a treat to see a P-51 Mustang before takeoff.”