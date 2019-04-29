Skyblazer Academy takes flight

CINCINNATI — Skyblazer Academy, an organization dedicated to helping young adults in aviation, has launched.

Its mission is to expand access for young adults in the field of aviation as pilots, aviation professionals, and future leaders. Traditional obstacles such as time, money, and resources currently prevent 80% of student pilots from obtaining their private pilot certificate.

“By removing the barriers of cost, time, and unfocused resources, Skyblazer will help to ensure many more young adults successfully complete private pilot training,” says Matt Gerus, president of Skyblazer Academy.

The full vision for Skyblazer Academy is to:

Provide scholarships for the full cost of a private pilot certificate, including all pilot materials and testing.

Provide full private pilot course instruction through a partnership with a Sporty’s Academy, a nationally recognized and respected fight school.

Target completion of the entire private pilot training program within a 60-day period.

Supplement flight training with further aviation education, leadership opportunities, and life skills training.

Sporty’s will provide private pilot ground and primary flight instruction for all Skyblazer Academy scholarship recipients. Flight training will be conducted at the Sporty’s campus at Clermont County Airport (I69), near Cincinnati, Ohio.

“In addition to top rated instructors and flight training courses, Sporty’s also offers an impressive array of student pilot resources and training content,” Gerus said, “including Sporty’s well-known Learn To Fly Course, the Sporty’s Study Buddy aviation app and online Student Pilot News.”

The initial phase of the Skyblazer Academy program will begin this year, with a goal of awarding four or five scholarships for 2019, with flight training beginning in June. Scholarships will be supported by donations received through the Skyblazer Academy website.

“We are asking the aviation community to help us make this inaugural year a success,” Gerus said.