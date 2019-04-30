Picture of the Day: Her first ride

Lonnie Mings submitted the following photo and note: “My wife’s first ride in our 1983 Beechcraft Sierra. Leaving home in Panama City, Florida, heading to Tallahassee to watch grandkids graduate from the University of Florida in Gainesville.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.