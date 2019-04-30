During SUN ’n FUN, Sporty’s introduced Emma Hutchinson, a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy, as the winner of the inaugural Richard L. Collins Writing Prize for Young Pilots.

Her winning article, “The Old Man in the Plane,” is a tribute to her grandfather who instilled in her a love of flying.

In her article, she writes, “My grandpa told me the sky was his church, the place he felt the presence of a higher being, always present. He guided me to start my own journey in the old plane, this time with a new instructor.”

The winning article may be read in full at AirFactsJournal.com.

Emma Hutchinson with Sporty’s founder Hal Shevers and Sandy Shevers.



Air Facts Editor John Zimmerman presented the prize of $2,500 to Hutchinson Wednesday at SUN ’n FUN.

At the Naval Academy, Hutchinson is pursuing a degree in English. She earned her private pilot certificate in 2017. She is a member of the USNA cycling team, paints in her free time, and writes daily.

Upon her commissioning, Hutchinson would like to fly helicopters for the Marine Corps, a goal that, she says, would make her grandfather, Ronald Hutchinson, proud.

Based on the success of the first year’s Writing Prize, plans are underway to continue this award in 2020, according to Sporty’s officials. The Richard Collins Writing Prize for Young Pilots is funded through the royalties from Collins’ books and contributions from his children, Richard, Jr. (who was also one of the judges), Sarah, and Charlotte.