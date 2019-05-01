Multi-sander introduced

Just introduced is the WORX 20V Sandeck 5-in-1 Multi-Sander, which does the jobs of a 5″ random orbit sander, ¼ sheet finishing sander, and detail sander.

Additionally, its detail sanding pad is equipped with finger and contour attachments for fitting into tight spaces and around curves, according to company officials.

“What sets this versatile, cordless multi-sander apart is its exclusive power transmission design with Mode Max Technology that maximizes the performance of each sanding function,” company officials said in a prepared release.

“Most multi-sanders perform well in their primary mode, but invariably lose performance in others,” said Jeannie White, WORX product manager. “However, the Sandeck 5-in-1 Multi-Sander provides power transfer that’s specific to the sanding task at hand. Each sanding pad has a unique interface designed to optimize its efficiency, so there’s zero application compromise.”

When Sandeck’s 5″ random orbit sanding pad is attached, it makes small ellipses where no two orbits are the same during rotation. This leaves a smooth, swirl-free finish, company officials explain. The multi-sander’s orbital diameter is 3/32″.

A ¼ sheet finishing pad usually is preferred for working on larger pieces. In this mode, the sanding speed ranges from 4,000 to 10,000 orbits per minute (no-load). Depending on grit selection, the sanding action varies from fast, aggressive material removal to laying down a fine, smooth finish prior to staining or painting. The ¼ sheet sander’s overall pad dimensions are 4-1/2 in. x 5-1/2 in.

Sanding speeds are controlled with the multi-sander’s five, variable speed settings dial. Sawdust is funneled into the DustStop, a micro-filter box, which is removable to be emptied.

The Sandeck Multi-Sander weighs 4.4 pounds with its battery. It is powered by a 20V MAX Lithium, 2.0 Ah battery with a built-in power gauge indicator to show the charge level.

Price: $119.99.