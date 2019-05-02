FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training takes off

FlightSafety International and TRU Simulation + Training, a Textron company, have formed a new company called FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training.

The new joint venture will provide training for Textron Aviation’s line of business and general aviation aircraft.

“We’re pleased that FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training will offer our customers more flexible training options,” said Brad Thress, Textron Aviation Senior Vice President of Global Parts and Programs. “Textron Aviation has customers all around the world, and they deserve best-in-class pilot and maintenance training programs. This combination of FlightSafety and TRU Simulation + Training assets, capabilities, and courseware better supports our customers’ global training needs.”



FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training will offer training for 48 Cessna, Cessna Citation, Beechcraft, Beechjet, King Air and Hawker aircraft models at 16 locations, using a fleet of 89 simulators.