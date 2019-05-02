Upgrades available for King Airs with G1000 NXi

Garmin has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for new features and upgrades for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck in the King Air 200/250/300/350 series aircraft.



A new, Bluetooth-enabled audio panel for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck in the King Air allows pilots to select bass boost levels, as well as equalizer effects, including rock, classical and pop. Advanced auto squelch automatically adapts to the noise level within the cockpit and allows for natural conversation through headsets, company officials note.

It includes a six-place stereo intercom and support for up to three stereo music inputs. Split-COMM mode allows the pilot and co-pilot to broadcast independently on two separate frequencies and contains dedicated pilot and co-pilot music and intercom volume control knobs.

A built-in digital clearance recorder can record up to 60 seconds of selected COMM radio transmissions so pilots can easily play back difficult clearances.

As a standard feature of the audio panel, pilots can connect a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth to make or receive phone calls, stream audio entertainment or wirelessly connect to select Garmin HD action cameras.

The GWX 75 weather radar is also compatible with the latest upgrade for G1000 NXi-equipped King Air aircraft, which offers a new, enhanced color palette that features four times more color contouring than traditional weather radars on the market, company officials said. The Doppler-based, solid-state GWX 75 offers a range of 320 nautical miles, horizontal scan angles of up to 120° and pilot-adjustable sector scanning.

The GWX 75 also retains vertical scan capabilities, which allows the pilot to focus on storm tops, gradients and storm cell build-up at various altitudes.

For current King Air owners, the latest features are available immediately from select Garmin Authorized Dealers as a free upgrade (installation and hardware charges may apply). Optional equipment upgrades are also currently available.

