PMA for Cessna 172, 175 cabin door hinges

McFarlane Aviation Products has received FAA-PMA approval on a new solid welded design for Cessna cabin door hinges. Current eligibility includes Cessna 172 and 175 aircraft with hinges for the 170 coming soon, according to company officials.

With precision pin holes, pilots can expect a longer life for their hinges. They are also heat treated for extra strength and wear resistance, company officials note

New hinges are available straight or bent to fit older aircraft.

“The Cessna legacy airplanes up until about 1979 had door post skins that had an inward angle where the door hinges mount,” said Dave McFarlane, CEO. “The upper long hinges for these aircraft require hinges that have a 5° bend built in.”

The newer model airplanes and new production airplanes do not have an inward angle at the door post skins and use a straight hinge. The Cessna part number is the same for all aircraft.

Cessna now only ships a straight hinge, they no longer provide a bent version, McFarlane officials said.

