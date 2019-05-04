Wanted: College volunteers for Oshkosh

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — For the fifth consecutive year, the Collegiate Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, which is July 22-28 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

“EAA’s collegiate volunteer program is all about building connections – connections with the aviation community, with other collegiate volunteers, and with EAA,” said Cassie Bruss, EAA’s manager of volunteer programs. “Through the first years of the program, hundreds of college students have obtained amazing experiences here in Oshkosh during the World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.”

College-age aviation enthusiasts and students from all over the United States, with a variety of different backgrounds, are invited to volunteer at EAA AirVenture. Volunteers will have the opportunity to build their resume through networking in nearly every area of AirVenture operations, including aviation, business, flight line operations, food and event management, customer service, and photo and video.

Other benefits include AirVenture admission wristbands, flexible volunteer hours, a meal and beverage during shifts, opportunities to attend exclusive events and activities, a one-time, free six month EAA membership, and complimentary camping.

“This was my first year ever attending EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The experiences I received being a Collegiate Volunteer were indispensable,” said Lincoln Kilgore, a 2018 collegiate volunteer from Kentucky. “I met so many amazing and kind people, and I feel as though I learned quicker being a volunteer than if I was a regular attendee. I highly recommend this program. The friendships and experiences you make will last a lifetime.”

For more information or to apply, go to EAA.org/Collegiate. Application deadline is June 15, 2019.

