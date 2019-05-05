Picture of the Day: A favorite spot

Ken Killian submitted the following photo and note: “One of the most pristine places on the planet, San Juan Island hosts two airports, Friday Harbor and Roche Harbor. Both are favorites of boaters and aviators from the US and Canada. Vancouver island is only 10 miles across the Puget Sound from Roche Harbor.”

“The resort community of Roche Harbor contains much fascinating history, not to mention uninterrupted beauty.”

My wife and I made a day flight to Friday Harbor in our Archer II, but wanted to snap a shot of Roche — another favorite spot and where we will stop for our next visit.”

