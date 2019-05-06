Flightstar teams with The Leather Institute for Midwest satellite location

Flightstar Corporation, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul operation (MRO) at the University of Illinois-Willard Airport (KCMI) in Champaign, Illinois, has partnered with The Leather Institute to open a satellite location.

The Leather Institute, which repairs and restores leather, will begin operations from Flightstar’s facility in mid-summer 2019.

The satellite location will allow for work to be completed during scheduled maintenance at Flightstar, in addition to offering all services throughout the Midwest utilizing their fully mobile operation, according to company officials.