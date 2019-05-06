General Aviation News

Flightstar teams with The Leather Institute for Midwest satellite location

by Leave a Comment

Flightstar Corporation, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul operation (MRO) at the University of Illinois-Willard Airport (KCMI) in Champaign, Illinois, has partnered with The Leather Institute to open a satellite location.

The Leather Institute, which repairs and restores leather, will begin operations from Flightstar’s facility in mid-summer 2019.

The satellite location will allow for work to be completed during scheduled maintenance at Flightstar, in addition to offering all services throughout the Midwest utilizing their fully mobile operation, according to company officials.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners