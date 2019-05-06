Museum offers free admission to moms on Mother’s Day

SEATTLE — The Museum of Flight is offering free admission to all mothers accompanied by their kids (of any age) on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Activities include the family workshop, “Our Marvelous Moms.”

Founded in 1965, the independent, nonprofit Museum of Flight is one of the largest air and space museums in the world, serving 600,000 visitors annually. The museum’s collection includes more than 160 historically significant airplanes and spacecraft, from the first fighter plane (1914) to today’s 787 Dreamliner.

Attractions at the 20-acre, five-building Seattle campus include the original Boeing Company factory, the NASA Space Shuttle Trainer, and the only exhibit of the rocket engines used to launch Apollo astronauts to the Moon.