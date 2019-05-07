Applications now being taken for GlobalAir.com scholarship

The GlobalAir.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship is now open for applications.

“We eat, sleep, and breathe aviation here at GlobalAir.com,” says Jeff Carrithers, president and CEO of Globalair.com. “I believe it is extremely important for students interested in a career in the aviation industry to have a way to introduce themselves and begin networking now, as they initiate their careers in this ever-changing field.”

Four $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to students enrolled in accredited university/college aviation programs during the 2019-2020 school year.

Applications should include a short essay, detailing the applicant’s interest in aviation, their career path, and how they intend to complete their aviation program, as well as a letter of recommendation.

Scholarship recipients will be required to blog on a weekly basis about their experiences with flight training, school, and their interest in aviation.

In 2018, Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarships were awarded to students from Mississippi State (Jared Martin), University of Oklahoma (Cameron Morgan), Western Michigan University (Shawn White) and Parkland College (Emily McCrone). Tori Patterson, our past curator of the scholarship program, was a recipient in 2015.

Deadline to apply is August 14, 2019. Apply at Globalair.com/Scholarships.

Have questions? Direct them to former scholarship recipient and now curator Addison Hemphill at Addi.Hemphill@globalair.com.