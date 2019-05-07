Baker Aviation named authorized dealer for Raisbeck Engineering

Raisbeck Engineering, a provider of performance enhancement systems for business and commercial aircraft, has added Baker Aviation in Fort Worth, Texas, to its global network of authorized dealers.

Established in 2008, Baker Aviation is an aircraft maintenance, management, and charter company.

“As our King Air business continues to grow here in Fort Worth, we believe this new dealership is the right direction for our company,” said Stan Baker, III, president. “We look forward to offering more performance enhancing options to our King Air clients and I am confident that this is the beginning of a long and productive relationship with Raisbeck.”

“Raisbeck has always been on the cutting edge of King Air performance systems and we are excited about this new dealership,” added Ray Goyco, Jr., president and chief operating officer for Baker Aviation Maintenance.

Baker Aviation’s immediate plans include centralizing and expanding operations with the development of two new hangars under construction to house its FAA Part 145 repair station and Part 135 charter and aircraft maintenance business.

“We are thrilled Baker Aviation has joined our worldwide team of authorized dealers,” said Lynn Thomas, president for Raisbeck Engineering. “Appointing a highly experienced maintenance facility such as Baker Aviation helps us continue to support our valued customers in providing performance enhancement solutions for the King Air family.”