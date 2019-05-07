Piper hits truck while landing

The pilot reported that, during approach in visual meteorological conditions to the airport in Fremont, Ohio, he referenced the RNAV instrument approach for the runway to assist with vertical guidance “as there is no VASI [visual approach slope indicator]” for that runway.

He added that he thought he was high enough as he crossed the adjacent highway, but the Piper PA-23 hit a semi-truck that was traveling across the airplane’s flightpath.

The airplane continued on short approach, landed, and the main landing gear collapsed. Subsequently, the airplane veered to the left off the runway.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left and right engine firewalls and nacelle tanks.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain an adequate glidepath during approach, which resulted in an impact with a semi-truck.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA282

This May 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.