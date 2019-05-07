Swift Fuels teams with Purdue University to develop new fuel technology

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Swift Fuels, Purdue University, and the Purdue Research Foundation have entered into a collaborative research agreement to develop and commercialize new fuel-related technologies.

Swift Fuels, based in the Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, is best known for developing its high-performance unleaded aviation fuels.

The agreement calls for faculty and researchers at Purdue’s Davidson School of Chemical Engineering to work with Swift Fuels on these new fuels.

Swift Fuels’ facility in Indiana.

“This collaboration is ideal for Swift Fuels because it gives us access to world-class researchers to help advance our technologies,” said Chris D’Acosta, CEO of Swift Fuels.

Sangtae Kim, a professor of chemical engineering, said the collaboration provides an opportunity for leading-edge research in fuels.

“This new relationship adds another dimension of technical focus from our chemical engineering experts to work with Swift Fuels on fuel-related technologies,” Kim said.

Under the five-year collaborative agreement, Swift will have certain rights to technologies created under this project. The work is supported in part through public-private partnership initiatives with Purdue’s Davidson School of Chemical Engineering and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation designed to advance partnerships and opportunities in the energy sector.