New weather forecasting model introduced

Baron, a worldwide provider of weather intelligence, has introduced a new weather forecasting model available immediately in the company’s Baron Threat Net, Baron API, and broadcast products.

Weather models are produced via intense computer analysis using known and projected atmospheric conditions and current sensor readings. The result is a forecast projected out a set number of hours, Baron officials explain.

Baron’s new model offers predictive weather parameters 66 hours into the future, in hourly intervals. The model also runs a second set of parameters 90 hours into the future. The computer analysis performed to create the modeled forecast products is run four times a day.

According to Bob Dreisewerd, vice president of development at Baron, accuracy was the foremost goal of the new model.

“We wanted a more accurate weather model than we currently deliver to our customers,” he said. “We feel we’ve achieved that.”

The new model’s chief improvements are in its increased accuracy and higher resolution, all done at a nationwide level, company officials note. The model’s increased accuracy comes from Baron’s own science, implemented to enhance the leading US forecast model. Running at a 3km resolution nationwide, the new model also offers a higher resolution, which provides a greater visual appeal and improves the model’s performance and precision, officials said.

In addition, Baron’s new model also features more weather products than the old model, including more than 25 different weather data parameters.

Some of these weather products include:

Products applicable to daily risks, such as temperature tracking, heat index, humidity, visibility, and others.

Products focused on rain and rain-related hazards, such as rain and freezing rain accumulation forecasts, cloud cover forecasts, and more.