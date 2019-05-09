Insurance broker offers scholarship to help pilots get in the air

FREDERICK, Maryland — For three years aviation insurance broker, Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR), has given back to the aviation community by offering scholarships to deserving current — and future — pilots. To date, five scholarships have been awarded to help pilots take flight and realize their aviation dreams.

Past winners have come from all walks of life, including pilots becoming current again, history buffs, and future Certified Flight Instructors (CFI).

Deadline is June 15, 2019, for this year’s scholarships.

One of last year’s awardees, Frederick Hewett has had a passion for learning languages since a young age. He provides English as a Second Languages classes to foreign student pilots and recently returned from an intense three-week program learning how to conduct interviews with airline candidates to train at an accelerated international pilot program. While still providing tutoring, he is completing his private pilot certification and hopes to continue on to his instrument rating.

AIR is looking to aid more pilots like Frederick with their 2019 Get into the AIR scholarship program, officials said.

Applicants will be judged on their one-page essay and a recommendation letter from someone within the aviation industry. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2019 EAA Air Venture in Oshkosh.

The deadline to enter is June 15, 2019. Scholarship applications are available for download at Air-Pros.com/Scholarship.