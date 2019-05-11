New name for Breezy Point Airport

BREEZY POINT, Minnesota — On the fifth annual Airport Day on May 4, 2019, executives of the Breezy Point Airport announced a name change in honor of their longtime airport manager.

The airport is now officially named Breezy Point Airport at Muller Field in honor of Vietnam Veteran and two decade airport manager Cliff Muller.

Cliff Muller (left) and Breezy Point Airport President Jeff Smith with a new sign reflecting the airport’s updated name.

“I am honored and totally surprised at this honor,” said Cliff Muller. “I appreciate it and know that it couldn’t have been possible without the community’s support over the past years.”

A Vietnam veteran from the 1st Airborne, a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Air Medal recipient, Muller was drawn to Breezy Point and the airport through his love for flying and dedication to the industry. Cliff currently lives on the airport’s edges in a refurbished hangar and spends his time tending to the property while fueling his love for aviation.

“His service to country and the tremendous efforts he has put towards this airport are the catalyst to this significant renaming,” said Jeff Smith, president Breezy Point Airport at Muller Field. “Cliff has been the mainstay of this airport for two decades, we already knew it was Muller field, we just needed to make it official.”

Breezy Point Airport has a rich 55-year history. Farm land purchased in 1965 by the Breezy Point Resort eventually became a unique part of Breezy Point, Minnesota, when it was developed into a strip of farm land that became a 2,600′ lighted airstrip.