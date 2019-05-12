North to Alaska for the Patey twins

If you haven’t heard of Mike or Mark Patey, you must be exclusively focused on something other than aviation. The twin brothers are prolific builders of experimental aircraft, active videographers of their exploits, and unabashed proponents for all things aviation.

In addition to flying Mike’s Draco to Anchorage from their Utah home base, the duo hosted an hour long presentation (watch on Facebook or below) both on Saturday and Sunday at the 2019 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering.

Mike Patey’s Draco at the 2019 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering.

I was able to listen to Sunday’s talk and came away with even more respect for Mike and Mark.

The presentation was delivered by Mark, the younger twin. His stories drifted around, much like a discussion among friends around a campfire at days end. It was delightful.

Most refreshing among the talk was his attitude about aviation. Both Mike and Mark are passionate aviators.

“There is no perfect airplane,” said Mark. “Well, actually there is, it is one that will get you airborne. It doesn’t matter if it is a Pacer or a Lancair.”

Of the two, Mike is more prolific on YouTube. But Mark used the talk to address criticism he and Mike hear all too often. “We’re often told, ‘You just want to be YouTube famous.’ No, we’re just passionate about flying and want to share our passion.” And hopefully encourage others to take a step and join the ranks of pilot.

After the presentation, I sought Mark out to thank him for the talk and his positive attitude about flying specifically and life in general. We had a nice chat. It was immediately obvious, at least to me, he is as genuine as they come. Easy to speak with and just as engaged in what I had to say as I was in his words.

Please, do yourself a favor and watch Mark’s presentation, which was recorded on Facebook Live and should be viewable below.