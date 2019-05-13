Picture of the Day: Foogeebird

Garth Elliot submitted the following photo and note: “A restored 1935 Taylor E-2 Cub, serial number 289, pictured at Charlie and Kathy Burbank’s farm airfield at Shelburne, Ontario. In 1939 the aircraft went to the Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut, as an instructional airframe.”

“It was eventually sold to Garth Elliot, who transported it to Canada and spent six years restoring it. It was then flown for about 35 hours, but with the realization that it was in perfect condition with many original non-replaceable parts, it was transferred to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, in Ottawa, Ontario, and became part of the museum’s permanent collection. It may well be the most complete and original Taylor E-2 Cub extant today. The colors are original to this aircraft.”

“Because antique aircraft fly in a largely unchanged environment — the year might be this year or any year since the time of construction — the aircraft was named ‘Foogeebird.’ On the door is a statement: “I am a foogeebird — I fly in time backwards, I don’t care where I am going, I just want to see where I’ve been.”

The name ‘Foogeebird’ was cobbled together from “Foo” (Scandinavian for “lights in the sky” or UFOs; Gee, something one might say upon seeing a UFO, and Bird, because it is something that flies.

