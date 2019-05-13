The Blues’ triumphant return to Salinas

It hasn’t even been six months since the last airshow in Salinas and here I am back for the 39th California International Airshow. This perennially fall airshow had to execute a fast turnaround to gain a slot in the Blue Angels’ 2019 schedule.

Having the Blues was a big deal for the organizers as the team last performed here in 2009 and they were hoping for a good turnout on March 23-24, 2019, with an A-list headliner.

First of all, March weather certainly isn’t the same as September as the Saturday attendees coped with some wet conditions that cleared in time for flight ops. Sunday was better, although a marine layer moved in to challenge photographers, but attendance seemed to have met its goals.

The California International Airshow Salinas lived up to the name with a strong showing from our Northern neighbors. The Royal Canadian Air Force brought no less than five aircraft with one participating in the flight display.

Airmen of the Royal Canadian Air Force relax next to a CT-155 Hawk during a break in the airshow schedule.

First to take to the air was local resident, and incomparable airshow performer, Sean Tucker for the inaugural performance of Team Oracle.

The debut of Team Oracle, with Jessy Panzer in the Extra EA-300/L and Sean Tucker in the Oracle Challenger III biplane.

Those who thought Sean had retired last year are partially correct. He retired as a solo performer and then teamed up with aerobatic performer and air racer Jessy Panzer to form this new airshow duo. This is a dissimilar aircraft routine with Sean flying his Oracle Challenger III while Jessy pilots an Extra 300.

Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer perform as Team Oracle for the first time.

I’ve always enjoyed these types of acts since the variations in aircraft performance add an extra challenge. Team Oracle would return later in the schedule for a full performance.

For a second season, Eric Tucker performed with his Method Seven J-3 Cub, starting with a demonstration of the Cub’s deadstick handling.

Eric Tucker performs a graceful dead stick performance in his 1941 Piper Cub.

Eric would return to the air later on for a comedy act, including landing on top of a moving vehicle. If Eric’s name seems familiar, it could be the fact that he is the son of airshow legend Sean Tucker.

Eric Tucker lifts off the van in his 1941 Piper Cub after successfully landing on it earlier in the show.

Next was Yuichi Takagi in his RedFox Pitts S-2S Special. Performing since 2015, Yuichi is unique in being one of two Asian airshow performers in the United States. A protégé of Sean Tucker, Yuichi is also an instructor at Tucker’s Tutima Academy of Aviation Safety.

Aerobatic pilot Yuichi Takagi performs in his RedFox Pitts S-2S Special.

Putting the “international” into the show was a flight demonstration by the Royal Canadian Air Force with its Bombardier CT-142 Dash-8 navigation training aircraft. The CT-142 employs a large radar system that is in its long nose, earning the nickname “Gonzo.”

A visiting RCAF Bombardier CT-142, used for navigation training, puts on a flight demonstration. The extended nose earned this aircraft the nickname “Gonzo”.

One of the nonflying acts this year was Robosaurus, a 40′ tall, 30 ton dinosaur transformer-robot that terrorized the flightline and consumed two cars in the process. Another was Hot Streak II, a 1957 Chevy pickup powered by two jet engines capable of 300 miles per hour.

Robosauras watches over this Beechcraft CT-156 Harvard II, one of 25 used for flight training in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Warbird fans got to see a P-51 Mustang and two torpedo bombers, a TBM Avenger, and a SNJ-5 heavily modified to resemble a Nakajima B5N Kate for the movie “Tora, Tora, Tora.”

Torpedo bomber-fest with a Grumman TBM Avenger followed by a replica Nakajima B5N made from the front half of a Texan and the back of a BT-13 Vultee.

Those seeking an amped-up warbird demonstration were rewarded when Jerry Conley took to the air in one of his Cold War era deHavilland Vampire jet fighters.

Jerry Conley brings his pristine deHavilland DH-115 Vampire jet trainer towards show center. First flown in 1943, the Vampire was the world’s first single-engine jet fighter.

A spectacular “Wall of Fire” seemed to mark the finale of Jerry’s performance, however Hot Streak II began warming up with afterburner runs on the taxiway culminating with a jet vs jet drag race.

Jet fighter versus jet truck. Hot Streak II is a 157 Chevy pickup powered by two engines from a Navy T-2A Buckeye.

The Wall of Fire never gets boring, note Jerry Conley and his Vampire jet flying past the flames above Blue Angel #2.

The Blue Angel phase of the show kicked off with Fat Albert, the Marine-crewed C-130T Hercules, warming up the crowd with its flight demonstration.

Fat Albert, the Blue Angels’ Lockheed Martin C-130T Hercules, is a fan favorite. It returned to flight status last summer after a yearlong grounding of all C-130T aircraft.

Then it was time for the main attraction, marking the second show of the 2019 season for the Blue Angels. Unlike the Thunderbirds appearance last year, the Blues are able to fly from and land at Salinas airport, which give the fans the full experience of observing the precise choreography of the pilots and ground crew when they mount and dismount their aircraft.

The Blues taxi to the active runway in their McDonnell Douglas F/A-18C Hornets. The team has been flying Hornets since 1986.

A formation takeoff of the lead foursome in their McDonnell Douglas F/A-18C Hornets. #4 will slide into position behind #1 to form the diamond.

A few current military aircraft were onsite for static display, ranging from the Moffett-based C-130J Hercules at one end of the tarmac to the NAS Lemoore VFA-122 F/A-18F Super Hornet at the other end, with Blackhawk and Seahawk helicopters mixed in.

This C-130H Hercules heads home to Kentucky, lifting off under the watchful eyes of their Canadian colleagues.

Two other C-130 Hercules transports traveled a long ways to see the West Coast, one from the Missouri Air National Guard and another from Kentucky Air National Guard.

Several civilian organizations were on hand with static displays, including both the Monterey County Sheriff’s and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Cessna aircraft. The Bob Hoover Academy was present with one of their flight training Cessna 152s next to their booth. Founded by Sean and Eric Tucker, The Bob Hoover Academy is a STEM outreach program for at-risk and underserved teens, using aviation as the tool.

Team Oracle’s Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer orbit a skydiver during the opening ceremonies of the California International Airshow Salinas.

STEM was a big presence with a “STEM Runway” set up in the center of the tarmac.

The California International Airshow has provided outstanding entertainment on the Central Coast for 39 years and has raised over $8 million dollars for local charities. The 2020 California International Airshow will be held June 6-7 at Salinas Municipal Airport (KSNS).

