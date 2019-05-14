Cirrus SR22 Heat Exchanger and Muffler gets FAA nod

OKLAHOMA CITY — Wall Colmonoy Aerobraze Oklahoma City has received FAA-PMA approval for its Nicrocraft Cirrus SR22 Heat Exchanger and Muffler.

The heat exchanger and muffler are constructed of heat resistant 321 stainless steel with Inconel alloy baffles. This provides maximum reliability, corrosion resistance, and service life, according to company officials.

“The best news is we don’t require a core return, saving the expense and hassle of boxing up mufflers to send back,” said Jim Lockbaum, Business Development Manager for Nicrocraft. “We have them in stock now, ready to ship the same day you call or email us.”

Each part is backed by a 12-month, unlimited hours warranty.