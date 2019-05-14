Is your elected representative part of the GA Caucus in Congress?

Members of the 116th Congress recently received a letter inviting them to join the General Aviation Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Founded in 2009, the House GA Caucus promotes the importance and value of general aviation and its vital role in the nation’s economy and transportation system. It also serves to educate all members of Congress and their staff about issues that are critical to the success, strength, and growth of GA.

The letter was sent by GA Caucus co-chairs Reps. Marc Veasey (D-33-TX) and Sam Graves (R-6-MO).

Sam Graves

“The GA industry employs over 1.1 million workers and contributes more than $219 billion to the U.S. economy annually,” the letter reads. “In 2018, U.S. general aviation airplane manufacturers delivered 1,746 airplanes worth $11.6 billion with more than 39% of total shipments tied to exports. In fact, the GA industry is one of the few remaining U.S. manufacturing industries that provide a trade surplus for the U.S.”

“Time and again, House GA Caucus members have been among the most effective champions for the general aviation community,” said National Business Aviation Association President and CEO Ed Bolen. “The GA Caucus is a bipartisan group of members of Congress from urban and rural states and districts who share common support, and a clear understanding of the importance of general aviation to our nation.”

