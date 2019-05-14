New tailpipes for twin Cessnas

Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. (AWI) has introduced new replacement tailpipes for the twin Cessna models 340, 340A, 414, and 414A.

The right and left hand standard and extended tailpipes are fabricated with 321 Stainless Steel and are in stock and available for immediate delivery, according to company officials. All AWI components are manufactured in the United States, they add.

New, FAA certified AWI components can be installed by any A&P mechanic to replace an original exhaust system. Data tags come with each part specifying the company that produced the unit, the PMA part number, approved replacements for part numbers, installation eligibility, and the serial number of the part, company officials explained. The tags and their information will be entered into the engine logbook.

There is a 12 month, unlimited hours warranty against workmanship defects covering each part. The life of the components will vary with the type of engine operations and maintenance program, officials note.

The new PMA numbers and the parts they replace are: