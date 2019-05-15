Airman Certification Standards updated

The new Airline Transport Pilot and Type Rating for Airplane Airman Certification Standards (FAA-S-ACS-11) will go into effect this June, and will replace the Airline Transport Pilot and Type Rating for Airplane Practical Test Standards (FAA-S-8081-5F).

New editions of the Airman Certification Standards for Private Pilot Airplane (FAA-S-ACS-6C), Commercial Pilot Airplane (FAA-S-ACS-7B), Instrument Rating Airplane (FAA-S-ACS-8B), and Remote Pilot (FAA-S-ACS-10B) will also be effective in June, and will replace the preceding ACS editions.

The FAA Airman Certification Standards (ACS) document is the guide for students, instructors, and evaluators to understand how to successfully complete their FAA Knowledge Exam and practical test (checkride), ASA officials explain.

The ACS incorporates knowledge and risk management, along with the skill elements to each area of operation and task. The result is a comprehensive presentation that defines the standards for what an applicant needs to know, consider, and do in order to pass the FAA tests and earn a certificate or rating.

