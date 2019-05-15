Garmin expands free webinar schedule

Garmin has a number of aviation webinars slated through June 2019, ranging from Garmin Pilot tips and tricks, cost-effective autopilot upgrades to low-cost avionics solutions, these free webinars offer pilots with a broad overview of the latest Garmin has to offer, company officials note.

Autopilot Retrofits

Slated for May 28 at 7 p.m. Central time, this webinar focuses on the GFC 500 and GFC 600 retrofit autopilots offer reduced maintenance, as well as safety-enhancing capabilities such as Garmin Electronic Stability Protection (ESP), underspeed/overspeed protection and coupled approaches.

The GFC 500 in a Mooney.

Low-cost Avionics Solutions



Slated for May 15 at 10 a.m. CT, the Low-cost ADS-B, Instruments & Avionics webinar will focus on upgrading an aircraft panel with cost-effective avionics such as the GPS 175/GNX 375 two-inch navigators, G3X Touch, GDL 82 ADS-B Out datalink, the GTX 345 series all-in-one ADS-B transponders and the G5 electronic flight instrument.



G3X Touch.

Advanced Avionics Upgrades



Slated for June 13 at 4 p.m. CT, this webinar focuses on a wide variety of avionics upgrades, including the TXi series touchscreen flight displays, GTN series navigators, GMA audio panels, GTX ADS-B transponders, autopilots and more.

ADS-B Solutions for Business Aviation



This webinar, slated for June 18 at 10 a.m. CT, focuses on a variety of Garmin ADS-B solutions available for a wide range of business jets on the market. Cost-effective solutions are available for some of the most popular business aircraft in the industry, including the Citation II/SII, Citation V, Learjet 20/30/60 and more.



Garmin Pilot



Get insider tips and tricks for using the Garmin Pilot mobile app to make flight planning, navigation and flying easier — and more fun. Garmin Pilot Tips & Tricks for your iPad is slated for June 25 at 7 p.m. CT.