Senate commemorates AOPA’s 80th anniversary

FREDERICK, MD – Senate Resolution 203, commemorating the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s 80th anniversary, passed the full Senate on May 13, 2019.

The resolution was led by Senators Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

Since 1939, AOPA has represented the interests of general aviation pilots across the United States, advocating to protect the freedom to fly.

Inhofe and his RV-8

“AOPA, representing the largest aviation community in the world, has been a leader for the entire general aviation community for decades,” said Inhofe. “With the passage of this resolution today, I am proud to pay tribute to AOPA’s 80 years of faithful service to the aviation community. They have a strong legacy of being tireless advocates for pilots and contributing to aviation safety. Furthermore, they have played a vital role in educating members of congress on issues important to the general aviation community, including those addressed in my bipartisan legislation, the Pilot’s Bill of Rights and the Pilot’s Bill of Rights 2. AOPA has always been a strong voice on Capitol Hill for pilots and I wish them success for the next 80 years.”

The bipartisan resolution acknowledged AOPA’s legacy, including its role in growing the pilot population, advocating for aviation safety, and protecting and promoting aviation in the United States.

Mark Baker with his Piper Super Cub.

“As the fifth president of AOPA, I am honored that the U.S. Senate is commemorating AOPA’s 80th anniversary,” said President Mark Baker. “Our staff works hard everyday to protect general aviation and ensure its lasting vitality. Recognitions like this make it all worthwhile.”

Other cosponsors and key supporters of the resolution include Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.).