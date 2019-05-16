Video: A world record setting STOL landing

A video posted in March 2019 on YouTube takes us to the Short take off and landing (STOL) competition in Valdez, Alaska. It first focuses on the 2017 competition, in which Frank Napp set a new world record, for both takeoff and landing, in a highly modified 1939 Little Piper Cub. In 2018, Dan Reynolds set a new world record landing in 9′ 5″, a whole foot shorter than Frank Napp.

Just three minutes long, the video also delves into the mechanics behind the competition.