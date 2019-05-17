Applications now open for airport association scholarships

Applications are now being taken for the Massachusetts Airport Management Association’s 2019 Crocker Snow Scholarship.

MAMA will be awarding two $2,000 scholarships in 2019. Deadline for applying is June 31, 2019.

The scholarship was established to honor the memory of a Massachusetts aviation pioneer. Crocker was born in Boston on February 26, 1905. As a child, he attended the first Massachusetts aviation gathering when he was taken to the 1910 Squantum Air Meet. This meet offered a $10,000 Boston Globe prize for the individual who could successfully fly from Squantum to Boston Light in the outer harbor, and return. It was here that Crocker was bitten by the aviation bug.

Crocker Snow.

MAMA awards annual scholarships to candidates who are pursuing careers in airport management or a related aviation field. The student must have a proven record of academic achievement, a strong potential to succeed in the future, and a demonstrated financial need. The applicant must also demonstrate potential and show progress toward becoming an aviation professional. Applicants must be a Massachusetts state resident and be enrolled, or accepted for enrollment, in an accredited aviation-related undergraduate program for the period covered by the scholarship.

One scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a degree in Aviation Management and one will be awarded to a student seeking a degree in an aviation related field, including airport engineering or airport planning.

If there are no applications received for students seeking a degree in an aviation field outside of aviation management, then the second $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a second applicant seeking a degree in aviation management, officials said.

Full details and the application form can be found at

MassAirports.com/Scholarship.