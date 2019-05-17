Run on the runway May 25 at KGMU

The Take Flight 5K at South Carolina’s Greenville Downtown Airport will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, during Memorial Day weekend. The race, in its seventh year, raises money for Runway Park at the airport.

“If you want to try and break an age-group 5K record in South Carolina, Take Flight is a great place to make the attempt. With our new USA Track & Field Course Certification, we will be able to ratify any records broken,” said Joe Lanahan, Take Flight 5K’s Race Director.

Not trying to break a record?

“As kids we all put our arms out and ran around the backyard pretending to be an airplane. Our race lets you take that feeling one step farther!” Lanahan said.

Race organizers will be giving out one chance to win a prize to each person entered in the race, so that people who never win first, second or third can maybe win a prize. You must be present after the race to claim the prize.

Prized include: A bike from Regions Bank, two tickets to Centre Stage, a Golf Package from TopGolf, a flight lesson from USAeroFlight, a gift certificate to the Runway Cafe, a puppy or kitten adoption from the Greenville Humane Society, a first flight lesson from The Flight School of Greenville, a Soccer Shots season, a first flight lesson from Stratos Aviation, and a prize pack from X98.5 or 99.5 JACK FM.

The Best Overall Take Flight 5K Male and Female winners will receive an airplane gauge mounted to an award base. Other prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in different age and gender categories and everyone will get an event T-shirt, noted Lanahan.

Not interested in running or walking down a real taxiway and runway during the 5K? Come out anyway, organizers say. “The airport’s South Ramp will be full of Memorial Day activity for our whole community to experience,” said Joe Frasher, Airport Director of the Greenville Downtown Airport.