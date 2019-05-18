General Aviation News

CubCrafters Carbon Cub EX-3 kit gets FAA OK

by Leave a Comment

YAKIMA, Washington – The FAA’s National Kit Evaluation Team has approved the CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub EX-3 amateur-built aircraft kit. 

This means the Carbon Cub EX-3 has been added to the list of Amateur-Built Aircraft Kits that satisfy the majority build requirement (commonly referred to as the 51% rule), CubCrafters officials explain.

The EX-3 joins the original Carbon Cub EX kits on the list, which the FAA provides as a service to prospective aircraft builders researching kit options.

“This is really good news,” says Mitch Travis, CubCrafters’ Kit Program Manager. “It affirms that the majority of the Carbon Cub EX-3 kit construction is undertaken by the builder, a key part of the definition of an amateur-built aircraft.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners