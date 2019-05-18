CubCrafters Carbon Cub EX-3 kit gets FAA OK

YAKIMA, Washington – The FAA’s National Kit Evaluation Team has approved the CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub EX-3 amateur-built aircraft kit.

This means the Carbon Cub EX-3 has been added to the list of Amateur-Built Aircraft Kits that satisfy the majority build requirement (commonly referred to as the 51% rule), CubCrafters officials explain.

The EX-3 joins the original Carbon Cub EX kits on the list, which the FAA provides as a service to prospective aircraft builders researching kit options.

“This is really good news,” says Mitch Travis, CubCrafters’ Kit Program Manager. “It affirms that the majority of the Carbon Cub EX-3 kit construction is undertaken by the builder, a key part of the definition of an amateur-built aircraft.”