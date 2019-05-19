Picture of the Day: A nice contrast

Marco De Luigi submitted the following photo and note: “Piper 28 Warrior II I-BJOE is taxiing at Torino Aeritalia (LIMA), in the northwest of Italy. The mountains of Valle di Susa, white after the heavy snows of the day before, create an amazing background and a nice contrast with the green grass of the airfield.”

