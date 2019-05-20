Airplane deliveries up 14.5%

The latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) show that airplane deliveries were up 14.5% in the first quarter of 2019, with billings topping $4.2 billion.

However, rotorcraft shipments fell during the first three months of the year.

“While our rotorcraft segment experienced some headwinds, our airplane segment remains strong,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “Statements by our member companies point to solid order intakes during the first quarter, laying down a positive marker for later in 2019.”

The piston airplane market led the increase in deliveries at 248, up from 200 a year ago.

Turboprop deliveries were up 7%, while shipments of business aircraft are up 6.8%.

Piston rotorcraft shipments in the first quarter of 2019 dropped to 66 compared to 77 in 2018. Turbine rotorcraft shipments also dropped, from 134 in 2018 to 104 in the first quarter of 2019.

You can see the full report at GAMA.aero.