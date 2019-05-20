Cirrus to open new facility in Dallas

Cirrus Aircraft is opening a new facility in the Dallas area at McKinney National Airport (KTKI).

Factory service operations will be offered beginning in August 2019, and in late 2020 a newly built facility will offer flight training, maintenance, and aircraft management, according to company officials.

An artist’s rendering of the new facility.

Cirrus Aircraft conducted a nationwide search to identify the most ideal location for its first factory-direct satellite Cirrus Services facility outside of Knoxville, ultimately landing at McKinney National Airport, according to company officials.

In addition to the heavy concentration of Cirrus customers in the area, McKinney National Airport offers accessibility in a business-friendly environment, Cirrus officials report.

Construction of the new facility is set to begin in early 2020.

The new facility will eventually create 30 jobs. Cirrus Aircraft is actively recruiting for a number of positions, including supervisory roles and A&P mechanics.