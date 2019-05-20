Dynon SkyView HDX STC’d for Bonanzas

Dynon’s certified SkyView HDX system is now STC and PMA approved for installation in thousands of Bonanza 35 series aircraft.

The approvals usher in “a new era of truly affordable, safety-enhancing integrated avionics systems for thousands of aircraft,” Dynon officials say.

The approval covers Dynon’s full suite of avionics, including its three-axis autopilot with coupled approach capability.

The SkyView HDX system provides complete primary flight instrumentation, including synthetic vision and angle of attack, and complete engine monitoring with CHTs, EGTs, fuel flow, fuel computer, and lean assist, according to company officials.

Also approved is Dynon’s fully integrated three-axis autopilot — with yaw damper — which features IFR approach capability when SkyView is integrated with a compatible navigator.

The approved installation also includes a Mode S Transponder with 2020-compliant ADS-B Out, Navigation and Mapping with Flight Planning ADS-B Traffic and Weather display, and Electronic Flight Bag features. A complete set of backup primary flight instruments are provided by a Dynon EFIS-D10A.

A Dynon certified installation is typically 50 to 80 pounds lighter than the instruments it replaces and usually allows the removal of unreliable legacy equipment like the vacuum pump, Dynon officials add.

“The Bonanza community is one of the most passionate and organized out there, and they’ve done a great job convincing Dynon to bring our certified line to their aircraft first,” said Michael Schofield, Dynon’s marketing director.

Approved Model List

The SkyView HDX Approved Model List (AML) now covers Bonanza P35, S35, V35, V35A, and V35B models.

Dynon officials say they expect further approvals for both single and twin-engine aircraft in the coming months. Go to DynonCertified.com for the estimated timeline for future approvals.

Pricing and Availability

Dynon Certified products are priced the same as its existing experimental and light sport product line, with base configurations starting under $9,000. The STC for the Bonanza 35 series is priced at $4,000.

Dynon Certified products are available through a nationwide network of Dynon Authorized Installation Centers. Pilots can also opt to buy directly from Dynon and install it at their preferred avionics shop or by an A&P/IA.