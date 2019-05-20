Picture of the Day: Coffee to go

Dirk Markesteijn submitted the following photo and note: “Working as a Twin Otter captain with Hevilift PNG we sometimes do ad hoc charters besides our regular contracts for the mining and oil/gas industry. Today we are flying trade store goods into the remote airstrip of Simbai, Papua New Guinea, elevation 5,400′ and 5% slope. On the way back we load 50kg coffee bags and fly them to the city. With the money from the coffee, the people from Simbai purchase other supplies that we in turn fly back to Simbai.”

