Air Plains adds autopilot line

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services, which specializes in general aviation engine and avionics upgrades, has added Genesys Aerosystems autopilots to its list of system and avionics upgrade suppliers.

“The long list of Genesys autopilots gives Air Plains even more options for meeting the varied requirements and budgets of our customers looking to keep their cockpit systems updated with the latest technology,” said Eric Papon, Air Plains avionics service manager. “The S-TEC 3100 digital flight control system has a lot of capability and is certified for more than 100 aircraft, mostly Cessna, Beechcraft and Piper aircraft models.”

The S-TEC 3100 is a 2-axis attitude based, digital autopilot (3-axis available on some models) that features automatic trim, envelope protection and alerting, one button straight and level recovery, indicated airspeed hold and altitude preselect. With a built-in AHRS, the 3100 can also support a variety of panel configurations, both glass, and analog 6-pack, according to Air Plains officials.