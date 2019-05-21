Picture of the Day: I like ‘em both

Dave Timms submitted the following photo and note: “Photo opportunity at the Wings and Wheels Event sponsored by the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association in Tillsonburg, Ontario, Canada. The aircraft is an NA 64 Yale, not a T-6 Texan. (Note the fixed undercarriage). This aircraft was on board a ship destined for France during World War II. When the Germans overran France, the ship was turned around and the Royal Canadian Airforce (RCAF) accepted the aircraft as part of its training program in The British Commonwealth Air Training Plan (BCATP).”

