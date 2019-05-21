Pilot hits tree on takeoff

The pilot of a tailwheel-equipped airplane reported that, during takeoff from a grass airstrip in Sidney, Maine, he applied full power, and the airplane veered to the left “more than normal,” and he “was late” to correct with right rudder.

The Maule MX-7 hit a tree, the left wing separated, and the airplane came to rest on its left side, sustaining substantial damage to the left wing.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s delayed application of rudder and failure to maintain directional control during takeoff.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA304

This May 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.