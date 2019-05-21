Student pilots, high school students get discount to FlightSimExpo

Students at local Orlando flight schools and at Central Florida high schools are eligible for up to a 75% discount to attend FlightSimExpo 2019, slated for June 7-9 at Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.

The second annual FlightSimExpo has teamed with Gleim Aviation to produce a new video highlighting the benefits of simulation for real-world pilots. The video features YouTuber Steve “FlightChops” Thorne, who is setting up a home simulator as he pursues his instrument rating. It also includes commentary from CFII Jason Miller, host of The Finer Points Aviation Podcast, who is Steve’s real-world CFII. Steve and Jason will keynote FlightSimExpo 2019 with a panel discussion on Saturday, June 9.

Gleim Aviation also will provide a special code to flight schools that offers student pilots a 50% discount on event registration. Gleim is also reaching out to Central Florida high schools to offer a 75% discount for high school students interested in learning more about aviation.

FlightSimExpo, which is open to the public, is a tradeshow and conference. On the tradeshow floor, hardware and software exhibitors will showcase their products and services. Attendees will be able to try simulators and new products from developers across the industry, meet FAA air traffic controllers, and learn about local non-profit aviation organizations.

Seminars will take place throughout both days of the event. Topics will include how-to seminars on setting up a flight simulator, using online services, helicopter flying, and even building home cockpits using real aircraft parts. Attendees will hear from airline pilots, flight dispatchers, home cockpit enthusiasts, virtual air traffic controllers, and flight simulation developers.

Registration is $80 for the entire event or $45 for one day.