KCAC Aviation opens Pilatus sales office at KDPA

KCAC Aviation has opened a Pilatus sales office at DuPage Airport (KDPA) in West Chicago, Illinois.

Keith Plumb, who was recently appointed to regional director of Pilatus sales for KCAC, will be responsible for new and pre-owned sales in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The Pilatus PC-12. (Photo by Hayman Tam)

Plumb, who has more than 25 years of aviation experience, most recently served as president and CEO of Executive AirShare, a U.S. based fractional aircraft ownership company that he helped co-found. His career has spanned a variety of roles including aircraft sales, aircraft management, professional pilot and executive leadership. Plumb earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and has logged over 4,400 flight hours and has multiple type ratings.

KCAC Aviation is a full-service aviation company with an FBO at the Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) in Olathe, Kansas. Specializing in new and pre-owned sales for Pilatus and Piper aircraft, KCAC Aviation offers Part 145 repair services, avionics installations and repair, as well as charter and aircraft management.