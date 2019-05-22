P.F Flyers moves to KGMU

P.F. Flyers has moved its FAA Repair Station from Donaldson Field (KGYH) in South Carolina to Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU).

The company, founded in 1999 by the Pruden Family, already has an FBO at KGMU.

It also has earned its Cirrus Service Center designation.

According to KGMU Airport Director Joe Frasher, a popular Cirrus Service Center at the airport closed recently when the owner passed away.

The Cirrus SR22.

“Many Cirrus aircraft owners had to look to other airports for factory repair work. We are very pleased that P.F. Flyers will be filling this void, not just for our based aircraft, but also for those who want to come to Greenville for their repair work,” he said.

P. F. Flyers also is an authorized Aspen, Garmin, JPI, and L3 Dealer.