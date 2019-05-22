Video: Best of Joe Nall Week

A new video posted to YouTube shows some of the highlights of the annual Joe Nall Week at Triple Tree Aerodrome in South Carolina. Held May 10-18, 2019, this was the 37th year for the radio-controlled aircraft show.
A new video posted to YouTube shows some of the highlights of the annual Joe Nall Week at Triple Tree Aerodrome in South Carolina. Held May 10-18, 2019, this was the 37th year for the radio-controlled aircraft show.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.