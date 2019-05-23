Continental introduces ignition kit for Lycoming engines

Continental Aerospace Technologies now has available a new “Shower of Sparks” ignition system kit to replace Bendix or Slick magnetos usually installed on Lycoming 540 engines.

The kit eliminates recurring mandatory 250- or 500-hour impulse coupling inspections affecting these magnetos, according to company officials.

The kit includes an FAA AML STC that allows installation of two magnetos, ignition harness, airframe specific vibrator kit, and mounting hardware on the most popular airframes affected by FAA Airworthiness Directive AD2005-12-06 and AD99-04-04 that require repetitive inspections of impulse coupling magnetos installed on Lycoming 540 engines.

A Lycoming IO-540 engine.

Depending on the brand of magneto installed on the Lycoming 540 series engine, these ADs mandate removal of the magnetos, inspection, repair as needed, and reassembly prior to reinstallation on the engine every 250 or 500 hours.

In most cases, the installation of the new Continental “Shower of Sparks” kit is accomplished in the same amount of time needed for the AD required mandatory inspection, company officials add.

Continental also offers a full core credit for all Slick, Bendix SF series, and Eisemann magnetos.

The complete kits are available from Continental’s aftermarket parts Master Distributor, Aviall.