Grand Caravan sent to Mozambique for disaster relief

Air Serv sent a Cessna Grand Caravan with a crew of five to Mozambique May 18, 2019, where it will support relief efforts following a devastating period of successive storms.

The aircraft will be based in Pemba, Mozambique, and will support ongoing efforts to feed, house, and treat those who were displaced from their homes during a catastrophic storm season.

On March 14, Cyclone Idai made landfall near the city of Beira in Mozambique. Cyclone Kenneth then touched down in Mozambique on April 24. With sustained winds of up to 130 mph, it became one of the strongest cyclones to ever hit the African continent.

The storms left a wake of destruction, hundreds dead, and nearly 2 million people affected or displaced in the countries of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, with Mozambique sustaining the highest losses.

Following the storms, search and recovery efforts were begun immediately. Because of the nature of the destruction however, which resulted largely from floodwaters, roads and runways were washed out or inaccessible. Primary recovery vehicles were limited to boats and helicopters until the floodwaters receded and debris could be cleared.

The Air Serv plane will be among the first wave of fixed-wing aircraft positioning to respond. This program is currently scheduled to run for three weeks, with a possibility of extension as needed, according to officials.

Air Serv aircraft are the bridge connecting lifesaving aid with those who need it most. With a fleet of five Cessna Caravans, Air Serv specializes in “last mile” air transportation in support of humanitarian programs.