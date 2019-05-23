New Flush Cutter eliminates FOD

The new 6” Diagonal Flush Cut Cutter with Cushion Throat from Snap-on is designed to capture wire clippings from being scattered throughout the worksite, reducing the likelihood of Foreign Object Damage (FOD).

Designed specifically for plastic and coated soft wires, the cutter features True Flush blades, which cut stranded wire ends and zip tie ends flat and flush, eliminating painful edges on wire bundles and other components secured by cable ties, according to company officials.

Price: $81.95.